Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Meta to end access to news on Facebook, Instagram in Canada

By Ismail Shakil and David Ljunggren Reuters
Posted June 22, 2023 4:32 pm
Click to play video: 'Trudeau says Canada won’t be bullied as Meta tests news blocking'
Trudeau says Canada won’t be bullied as Meta tests news blocking
WATCH: Trudeau says Canada won’t be bullied as Meta tests news blocking – Jun 13, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Meta Platforms Inc said on Thursday it would end access to news on Facebook and Instagram for all users in Canada after parliament approved legislation designed to compel internet giants to pay publishers for news.

The legislation, known as the “Online News Act,” was approved by the Senate upper chamber earlier on Thursday and is expected to be formally adopted shortly.

“Today, we are confirming that news availability will be ended on Facebook and Instagram for all users in Canada prior to the Online News Act taking effect,” the company said in a statement.

The legislation outlines rules to force platforms such as Facebook and Alphabet’s Google to negotiate commercial deals and pay news publishers for their content, a move similar to a ground-breaking law passed in Australia in 2021.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Meta to test blocking news on Facebook, Instagram in Canada over Bill C-18'
Meta to test blocking news on Facebook, Instagram in Canada over Bill C-18

U.S. technology companies have said the proposals are unsustainable for their businesses.

Trending Now

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Meta and Google were using “bullying tactics” as they campaign against the legislation.

Google says the law is more stringent than those enacted in Australia and Europe, and has proposed amendments “to align with international norms” to address the company’s concerns.

More on Canada
CanadaFacebookInstagramMETAbill c-18online news actOnline News Bill
© 2023 Reuters

Sponsored content