Fire

Quebec wildfires: dangerously dry weather to last through the weekend

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 22, 2023 12:32 pm
2023 could be one of Canada’s worst wildfire seasons
Every summer, Sask. residents brace for wildfire season. Brody Ratcliffe speaks with a wildlife expert to learn more about their role in Canadian ecosystems.
Hot, dry conditions are forecast to continue through the weekend in regions of Quebec threatened by wildfires.

Katia Petit, a senior Quebec civil security official, says no community or essential infrastructure is immediately threatened by flames, but says there is heavy smoke in some areas.

In the northern Quebec town of Lebel-sur-Quévillon, Mayor Guy Lafrenière says winds are pushing the fire away from the main road connecting the community to the rest of the province — but flames are now moving toward the town itself.

He says in a video message Thursday that the fire has crossed a river that officials had hoped would act as a natural firebreak.

Lafrenière says residents — who only recently returned home after a two-week evacuation — should be ready to leave quickly and recommends that people leave the community if they have somewhere else to go because of the intense smoke.

The province’s wildfire prevention agency says there are more than 100 fires burning right now and 43 are considered priorities because they could threaten communities or critical infrastructure.

Nova Scotia wildfires: Trudeau visits with officials, first responders of Halifax fires
