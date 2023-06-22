Saskatoon morning news rewind: Thursday, June 22

Camp Brain Power reading camp, dealing with Saskatoon’s 2024 budget shortfall and Eleanor seeks a home in Adopt a Pet.
Improving reading levels at Camp Brain Power: Family Matters
A key initiative of the early learning equal start program is to have students reading at a Grade 3 level by Grade 3.
One way the Saskatoon Public Schools Foundation does this is with Camp Brain Power, a week-long summer day camp.
Jennifer Buettner, a coordinator with the program, looks at what a day at the camp looks like, the benefits and registration details in Family Matters.
City council looks at recommendations to deal with budget shortfall
Saskatoon city council will consider everything from the cost of transit, police and paying for the $15-million snow event from last winter in dealing with a budget shortfall.
A report heading to a special governance and priorities committee meeting on June 22 focuses on 11 areas accounting for roughly half of the $52-million shortfall in 2024 just to maintain existing services.
Ward 7 Coun. Mairin Loewen discusses the budget shortfall, the special meeting and possible areas of savings in this interview with Chris Carr.
Eleanor seeks a home in Adopt a Pet
Eleanor is a three-year-old Alaskan Husky mix in need of a new home.
Sheila Gibbons from the Saskatoon SPCA looks at the best type of home for Eleanor in Adopt a Pet.
Gibbons also discusses the current adoption drive at the shelter and the need for foster homes.
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Thursday, June 22
Chris Carr has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Thursday, June 22.
