Traffic

Serious 2-vehicle crash closes downtown Vancouver intersection

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted June 22, 2023 10:25 am
Click to play video: 'Serious 2-vehicle crash closes downtown Vancouver intersection'
Serious 2-vehicle crash closes downtown Vancouver intersection
An early morning crash closed traffic in the intersection of Burrard and West Georgia streets.
A crash early Thursday closed traffic at a key intersection in downtown Vancouver.

Three people have been transported to hospital with two in critical condition.

BC Emergency Services said it was called to the scene around 3:10 a.m.

Pictures from the scene depict a violent crash between a van and a car, near the intersection of Burrard and West Georgia streets.

The van’s front end is completely crushed, while the car’s trunk area has been severely damaged.

Vancouver car crash View image in full screen
A serious crash between two cars in Vancouver was seen early Thursday morning. Global News

There is no word yet on the injuries of the drivers and whether there were passengers.

Vancouver police investigators are at the scene, and said they will be there for “most of the morning.”

Drivers are asked to avoid the area, while the road will remain closed.

Vancouver police said it will be releasing more information later Thursday.

