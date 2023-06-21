Wolfe Islander IV ferry service deadline pushed back by Ministry of Transportation

Send this page to someone via email

Another delay has hit the Wolfe Islander IV ferry, as the Ministry of Transportation missed another deadline in putting the new ferry into service.

Earlier this year, the MTO said they were working to get the ferry running this spring, with a tentative date of the May long weekend.

“I can say that they were diligently trying to hit the May 24,” says Judy Greenwood-Speers, mayor of Frontenac Islands.

“They’ve been diligent at trying to get this done. They’ve had challenges because Transport Canada has to do the certification and approvals, and staffing.”

Greenwood-Speers says she has been in contact with the ministry, and they have told her there is now a new timeline for the new ferry.

“Their new estimated date is summer,” she says. “Which, when we take summer, that brings us out to September 21st.”

The MTO also confirmed they are targeting this summer to get the new ferry into service.

“The existing Wolfe Islander III will continue to provide regular service to ferry users until the new Wolfe Islander IV is in service,” added the MTO in a statement.

The Wolfe Islander IV has been in Kingston since October of 2021.

Greenwood-Speers says many islanders have been voicing their concerns surrounding the vessel — but for the most part, she says they’ve been patient.

“Everybody has been anxious, as well as myself, and I know the MTO is actually anxious,” says Greenwood-Speers. “When you get multiple levels of government approvals needed, and you’re dealing with staffing challenges — it is a challenge.”

Wolfe Island residents will have to remain patient and see if the ministry meets this new deadline to have the ferry operating before the end of summer.