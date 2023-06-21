Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg officer injured after suspect fled police in stolen vehicle

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 21, 2023 4:49 pm
Higgins Street closed off between between Austin and Main Street as Winnipeg police investigate a serious assault. Aug, 17, 2022. View image in full screen
Higgins Street closed off between between Austin and Main Street as Winnipeg police investigate a serious assault. Aug, 17, 2022. Corey Callaghan / Global
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Winnipeg peace officer has been injured after an attempt to arrest a woman suspected of driving a stolen vehicle.

Police say in a release that the accused pulled a woman out of her vehicle Tuesday near the city’s downtown before driving away.

Officers and a fire and paramedic crew came across the suspect hours later while they were responding to unrelated calls downtown.

Police say officers told the suspect to exit the vehicle, but allege she instead put it in reverse, hitting an officer, a fire truck and a lamppost in the process.

The injured officer was treated and released while the owner of the vehicle did not require medical help.

Klarissa Faye Muswagon, who is 28, was later found with the vehicle and has been charged with robbery and two counts of assaulting a peace officer, among other driving offences.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 21, 2023.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg’s carjacking issues'
Winnipeg’s carjacking issues
Winnipeg policeStolen VehicleCarjackingWinnipeg Fire Paramedic ServiceDowntown WinnipegWinnipeg carjackingCanadian PressPolice injury
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content