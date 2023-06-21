Saskatoon shines with National Indigenous Peoples Day events

Saskatonians gathered throughout the city today to celebrate the pride, culture and identity of Indigenous peoples.

Wanuskewin Heritage Park celebrated National Indigenous Peoples Day with activities such as tipi village activities, dancers and music presentations, hoop dance and fiddle music presentations.

CEO Darlene Brander said the turnout was bigger than they had expected.

“We have all ages here today from really young people to older people as well,” she said. “The crowds here today are really phenomenal … it’s great to see all ages (at) like this because it really means that the community’s coming out to support National Indigenous People’s Day (to) come together to understand and appreciate the history and heritage of Indigenous people.”

Wanuskewin’s senior interpretative guide who gave tours throughout the day to attendees said learning is part of reconciliation.

“We have kids coming through here all year round. It is really great that they have the opportunity to experience things that maybe if they are in an urban setting, they don’t get to experience those things,” said Jessie Muhlbach. “So, it’s always good for kids to come through and maybe they’ve learned something in the classroom, but they actually get to see it happening here.”

The Saskatoon Indian and Metis Friendship Centre hosted celebrations in Victoria Park starting with a grand entry, lunch, entertainment, cultural performances and activities along with various Indigenous vendors.

The Saskatoon Mayor addressed the crowds by welcoming the attendees and acknowledged the importance of celebrating National Indigenous Peoples Day.

“Indigenous and non-Indigenous people working together to see a vision to help support young people in our community,” said Mayor Charlie Clark. “Recently, I had an elder tell me that the work of reconciliation is understanding that it starts in our head, and we learn about … the harms that have been done … but in order to make a difference, it has to go to our heart.”

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) Chief Troy Cooper addressed the attendees in a Cree welcoming message to fit the day.

“This morning, in my office, I was reading the articles of Treaty as part of my experience for today … it reminded me that treaty and the historic moments in our province are not about long-ago people,” said Chief Cooper. “These are families and individuals that still live here …it’s an opportunity today to reflect on that.”

The annual Rock Your Roots Walk is moved to Sept 30 for the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.