Alberta floods: Part of Whitecourt evacuation order lifts Wednesday

Some residents of Whitecourt, Alta., were allowed to return home Wednesday as a flood evacuation order lifted in the afternoon.

Both the Athabasca and McLeod rivers overflowed their banks Tuesday, prompting the evacuation orders and the town to declare a state of local emergency.

As of 2 p.m. Wednesday, the evacuation order for Westview Mobile Village will be lifted and residents can return home, the province said in an emergency alert.

However, the evacuation order for Sagitawah RV Park remains in effect as there is still flowing water at the park. Town officials said in a social media post that there will be an update on the park Thursday.

The town said the south end of Festival Park, including the Whitecourt River Slides and Splash Park, has been reopened, though a portion of the pond trail and access to the off-leash dog park remains closed.

Additionally, Riverboat Park, the Whitecourt Golf and Country Club and 47th Street north of Flats Road are all still closed, the town said.

Across Woodlands County, there are multiple road closures due to heavy rain and overland flooding, according to the county.

The full, up-to-date list of closures on provincial roads can be found on 511 Alberta.

A flood warning for the Athabasca and McLeod Rivers is still in effect, the province said.