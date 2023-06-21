Menu

Environment

Alberta floods: Part of Whitecourt evacuation order lifts Wednesday

By Stephanie Swensrude 630CHED
Posted June 21, 2023 3:51 pm
Click to play video: 'Whitecourt issues state of local emergency as nearby rivers flood'
Whitecourt issues state of local emergency as nearby rivers flood
WATCH: Both the Athabasca River and McLeod River overflowed their banks Tuesday, prompting the Alberta town of Whitecourt at the confluence to declared a state of local emergency.
Some residents of Whitecourt, Alta., were allowed to return home Wednesday as a flood evacuation order lifted in the afternoon.

Both the Athabasca and McLeod rivers overflowed their banks Tuesday, prompting the evacuation orders and the town to declare a state of local emergency.

As of 2 p.m. Wednesday, the evacuation order for Westview Mobile Village will be lifted and residents can return home, the province said in an emergency alert.

However, the evacuation order for Sagitawah RV Park remains in effect as there is still flowing water at the park. Town officials said in a social media post that there will be an update on the park Thursday.

The town said the south end of Festival Park, including the Whitecourt River Slides and Splash Park, has been reopened, though a portion of the pond trail and access to the off-leash dog park remains closed.

Story continues below advertisement

Additionally, Riverboat Park, the Whitecourt Golf and Country Club and 47th Street north of Flats Road are all still closed, the town said.

Click to play video: 'Edson, Yellowhead County struggle with flooding after wildfire'
Edson, Yellowhead County struggle with flooding after wildfire

Across Woodlands County, there are multiple road closures due to heavy rain and overland flooding, according to the county.

Trending Now

The full, up-to-date list of closures on provincial roads can be found on 511 Alberta.

A flood warning for the Athabasca and McLeod Rivers is still in effect, the province said.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

