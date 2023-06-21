Suspect sought after nearly $17K charged to fraudulent credit cards at Toronto hotel

Send this page to someone via email

Police are seeking a man wanted in connection with a fraud investigation in Toronto.

Toronto police said on June 9, officers were called to a hotel in the downtown core to investigate a fraud report.

Officers said a man had checked into the hotel on April 2. They allege that when the man checked out on April 7, he used a fraudulent credit card to pay for the accomodation, food and other purchases.

Police say the same man also checked into the hotel on May 25 and checked out on May 30. Officers allege the man also used a fraudulent credit card to pay the bill.

According to police, on June 9, the credit card company notified the hotel that the fraudulent use totalled approximately $16,900.

Police are seeking to identify a suspect after they say a fraudulent credit card was used at a Toronto hotel. Toronto police / handout

Police said the man used the names Theo Morgan, Trevor Antoine and Leighton Griffiths.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.