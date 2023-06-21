Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Solar rebate program closes after Edmontonians snap up nearly $2M in incentives

By Stephanie Swensrude 630CHED
Posted June 21, 2023 1:26 pm
Click to play video: 'Some Edmonton public schools make the switch to solar energy'
Some Edmonton public schools make the switch to solar energy
WATCH: Two dozen Edmonton public schools have installed solar panels on their roofs, providing energy and learning opportunities. – Jun 6, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A program that helps Edmonton homeowners with the cost of putting up solar panels has closed after six weeks due to all available funds having been subscribed.

The city said since May 8, more than 700 people have signed up for help with the cost of installing solar arrays, for a total of $1.96 million in funding committed.

“We are excited at the response of Edmontonians for this program, and the impact these new installations will have in helping us move one step closer to meeting our goal to become a net-zero city by 2050,” said Kim Petrin, acting deputy city manager for urban planning and economy for the city.

To date, at least 1,900 households have participated in the program and $6 million has been provided, the city said.

Click to play video: 'Edmontonians max out residential solar rebate program'
Edmontonians max out residential solar rebate program

Petrin said she understands that some homeowners will be disappointed the program was subscribed so quickly, but said a new program will be launching in 2024.

Story continues below advertisement

The Edmonton Clean Energy Improvement Program (E-CEIP) “will allow home and building owners to undertake building energy retrofits (including solar array installation) through low interest rate loans paid back through their property taxes over a term of up to 20 years,” said the city.

Trending Now

The city also recommended looking into the Canada Greener Homes Initiative, which offers up to $5,000 in grants and $40,000 in interest-free loans for home energy retrofits and installing renewable energy systems.

The city said it has a target to be carbon neutral in all corporate operations by 2040 and for the entire community to produce net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

Click to play video: 'Village of Stirling a hot spot for solar energy'
Village of Stirling a hot spot for solar energy
City of EdmontonGreenhouse Gas EmissionsRenewable EnergyCarbon EmissionsGreen Energynet zerorebateSolar Paneledmonton solar paneledmonton solar rebate programenvironment rebate
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content