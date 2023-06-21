Solar rebate program closes after Edmontonians snap up nearly $2M in incentives

Send this page to someone via email

A program that helps Edmonton homeowners with the cost of putting up solar panels has closed after six weeks due to all available funds having been subscribed.

The city said since May 8, more than 700 people have signed up for help with the cost of installing solar arrays, for a total of $1.96 million in funding committed.

“We are excited at the response of Edmontonians for this program, and the impact these new installations will have in helping us move one step closer to meeting our goal to become a net-zero city by 2050,” said Kim Petrin, acting deputy city manager for urban planning and economy for the city.

To date, at least 1,900 households have participated in the program and $6 million has been provided, the city said.

Petrin said she understands that some homeowners will be disappointed the program was subscribed so quickly, but said a new program will be launching in 2024.

The Edmonton Clean Energy Improvement Program (E-CEIP) “will allow home and building owners to undertake building energy retrofits (including solar array installation) through low interest rate loans paid back through their property taxes over a term of up to 20 years,” said the city.

The city also recommended looking into the Canada Greener Homes Initiative, which offers up to $5,000 in grants and $40,000 in interest-free loans for home energy retrofits and installing renewable energy systems.

The city said it has a target to be carbon neutral in all corporate operations by 2040 and for the entire community to produce net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.