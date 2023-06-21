Driver in south Edmonton crash dies in hospital, death toll now at 4

Send this page to someone via email

A 29-year-old man has died in hospital from injuries sustained after a major collision in south Edmonton near Ellerslie Road and 17 Street in the early morning of June 11.

The man was the driver of the 2023 Tesla that flipped off the side of the road, rolling onto a nearby lawn. Three of the six occupants — two men ages 38 and 41 and a 36-year-old woman — died at the scene while three others were taken to hospital, including the driver.

A 37-year-old man remains in hospital in critical but stable condition and a 25-year-old woman is also still in hospital in serious but stable condition, police said Wednesday morning.

Police believe speed to have been a major factor in the collision. Investigators continue to ask anyone with dashcam footage or home surveillance video of the crash to contact Edmonton police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.