Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Driver in south Edmonton crash dies in hospital, death toll now at 4

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted June 21, 2023 12:26 pm
Click to play video: '3 people killed, 3 injured in vehicle rollover in southeast Edmonton'
3 people killed, 3 injured in vehicle rollover in southeast Edmonton
WATCH: A fatal Tesla collision left three people dead and three others injured when it crashed on Ellerslie Road near 17 Street in southeast Edmonton overnight on Sunday. Sarah Reid reports. – Jun 12, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 29-year-old man has died in hospital from injuries sustained after a major collision in south Edmonton near Ellerslie Road and 17 Street in the early morning of June 11.

The man was the driver of the 2023 Tesla that flipped off the side of the road, rolling onto a nearby lawn. Three of the six occupants — two men ages 38 and 41 and a 36-year-old woman — died at the scene while three others were taken to hospital, including the driver.

A 37-year-old man remains in hospital in critical but stable condition and a 25-year-old woman is also still in hospital in serious but stable condition, police said Wednesday morning.

Police believe speed to have been a major factor in the collision. Investigators continue to ask anyone with dashcam footage or home surveillance video of the crash to contact Edmonton police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: '3 people killed, 3 injured in vehicle rollover in southeast Edmonton'
3 people killed, 3 injured in vehicle rollover in southeast Edmonton
Fatal CrashFatal CollisionEdmonton TrafficSpeedingPolice investigationEllerslie Roadcollision investigationTesla CrashSouth Edmonton crash
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content