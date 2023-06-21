Menu

Canada

Woman dies in hospital, Manitoba crash toll rises to 16 dead

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 21, 2023 12:03 pm
A sign is seen outside a business in Dauphin, Man., on Saturday June 17, 2023. View image in full screen
A sign is seen outside a business in Dauphin, Man., on Saturday June 17, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Steve Lambert
The devastating crash between a bus and a semi near Carberry, Man., last week has claimed another victim.

Manitoba RCMP confirmed Wednesday morning that a woman who had been hospitalized since last Thursday’s crash had died of her injuries on Tuesday, bringing the total number of deaths to 16.

Fifteen people were killed in the fiery collision on June 15, while 10 others were taken to hospital. There has been no update on the condition of the remaining nine individuals.

Investigators continue to investigate the circumstances behind the fatal incident on Highway 1, but have said it could take months before the public gets any definitive answers.

RCMP are set to provide an update on the investigation, including the first official release of the names of those who died, at a press conference being held Thursday in Dauphin, Man.

The crash victims were part of a group of seniors from the Dauphin area on a bus trip to a casino near Carberry.

Premier Heather Stefanson is scheduled to attend the press conference, as are first responders who were at the crash scene.

Dauphin mayor David Bosiak, who spoke with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau about the tragedy on Tuesday, said a memorial service for residents is planned for Thursday night at a community hall.

