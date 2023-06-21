Saskatoon morning news rewind: Wednesday, June 21

Send this page to someone via email

River safety with the Saskatoon Fire Department, SUMA calls for Saskatchewan Income Support program changes, and a historical walking tour of the Forestry Farm.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Wednesday, June 21, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Saskatoon Fire Department urges safety on the river

People are looking for ways to cool off with summer here and warmer temperatures on the way. One way is to take part in water activities on the South Saskatchewan River.

However, there are things to keep in mind when hitting the river within Saskatoon city limits.

Saskatoon Fire Department Assistant Chief Anthony Tataryn looks at the dangers of the river and what to do when someone is in trouble.

SUMA calls for revamp of the Saskatchewan Income Support program

The issue of homelessness is a major focus for Saskatchewan city mayors right now.

The Saskatchewan Urban Municipalities Association (SUMA) is adding its voice to the call for a revamp of the Saskatchewan Income Support program.

SUMA vice-president and Lloydminster Mayor Gerald Aalbers explains the concerns the association currently has with the program and the steps it wants the government to take to address those concerns.

Forestry Farm tour a chance to explore Saskatoon’s history

There are chances to explore the rich history of Saskatoon through historical tours this summer.

One of the tours takes place at the Forestry Farm and the role it played in developing the region.

Chris Carr is joined by Lesley Avant for a look at the superintendent’s residence and what the walking tour encompasses.

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, June 21

Cool start to summer — Chantal Wagner has your Wednesday, June 21, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.