Shooting incidents increased in May, Edmonton Police say

Edmonton police say there was an increase in shootings in May in the city, relative to the same month last year.

Edmonton police said that in May, there were 19 shootings, of which 15 are believed to be targeted. Seven of the incidents caused injuries.

In 12 of the incidents, police say there was a risk of innocent bystanders being harmed.

The number of shootings in May was 60 per cent higher than in May 2022, police say. There have been 76 shootings reported this year to date, Edmonton police say.

“The numbers of shootings are up almost 20 per cent since this time last year, which is really concerning,” said Eric Stewart, the acting inspector for the Edmonton Police Service’s organized crime branch.

There have been 521 firearms seized by police this year so far.