Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Shooting incidents increased in May, Edmonton Police say

By Destiny Meilleur Global News
Posted June 21, 2023 11:02 am
File photo of an Edmonton Police Service (EPS) cruiser in January 2023. View image in full screen
File photo of an Edmonton Police Service (EPS) cruiser in January 2023. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Edmonton police say there was an increase in shootings in May in the city, relative to the same month last year.

Edmonton police said that in May, there were 19 shootings, of which 15 are believed to be targeted. Seven of the incidents caused injuries.

In 12 of the incidents, police say there was a risk of innocent bystanders being harmed.

The number of shootings in May was 60 per cent higher than in May 2022, police say. There have been 76 shootings reported this year to date, Edmonton police say.

Trending Now

“The numbers of shootings are up almost 20 per cent since this time last year, which is really concerning,” said Eric Stewart, the acting inspector for the Edmonton Police Service’s organized crime branch.

There have been 521 firearms seized by police this year so far.

Advertisement
More on Crime
PoliceEPSEdmonton crimeFirearmsShootingsEdmonton Police Servicesinnocent bystandersShoootingincreased gun violenceincreased shootingsMay 2023
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content