ANALYSIS: Rumours of Jets trading Dubois to Montreal won’t go away

If a picture is worth a thousand words, then the still shot of Winnipeg Jets centre Pierre-Luc Dubois boating with Montreal Canadiens forward Cole Caufield last weekend might be worth a thousand more.

But regardless of value, it sure stoked the rumour mill about Dubois’ reputed desire to play in Quebec, especially since both Caufield and Dubois are represented by agent Pat Brisson and Caufield recently signed an eight-year contract extension with the Habs.

After all, if Dubois’ camp is able to angle a deal with the Jets to the Canadiens, one would expect the maximum eight-year term to be a vital part of the equation, thus tethering both players together for the most important and prime periods of their careers.

And therein lies the position strength for the Jets, which through this lengthy, gossipy process over the last 12 months have been cast as the party with the most to lose, though a further inspection deems that to simply not be the case.

Here’s why: the Canadiens are eager to acquire Dubois. In the unique market that is Montreal, you can never have too many Quebecois on your roster — especially those with size, grit, talent, toughness, and four times a 20-goal scorer, who would also provide veteran strength in the middle and hasten a return to prominence.

For Montreal, Dubois is too much to resist, even with their cluttered salary cap, and that’s where the Jets have an advantage to command a lot in return, in order to provide Montreal with the player they covet, while forcing them to divest a promising star or two.

View image in full screen Winnipeg Jets center Pierre-Luc Dubois reacts after scoring a goal in the first period of the team’s NHL hockey game against the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in Los Angeles. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Kyusung Gong

Even if Montreal doesn’t win the day in the Dubois sweepstakes, don’t think for one second the Jets haven’t engaged in dialogue with other teams to get the auction percolating. In negotiations like these, the more teams in play, the better to drive the market value of the asset.

But right now, Montreal appears to be the frontrunner, and if the Jets move Dubois to the Canadiens, it’s conceivable a boat-load will be coming back to Manitoba. … And if that’s the case, that might just be a picture worth a thousand words in and of itself.

