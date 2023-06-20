Menu

North Saskatchewan River rising rapidly, threatening Edmonton trails

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted June 20, 2023 8:18 pm
The North Saskatchewan River near Capilano Park in Edmonton, Alta. on Tuesday, June 20, 2023. View image in full screen
The North Saskatchewan River near Capilano Park in Edmonton, Alta. on Tuesday, June 20, 2023. Sarah Ryan, Global News
The North Saskatchewan River has risen several metres in a matter of days and the City of Edmonton said it may close several trails near the water Tuesday night or Wednesday morning.

On Tuesday night, Global News observed the trails in Capilano Park were flooded.

The North Saskatchewan River near Capilano Park in Edmonton, Alta. on Tuesday, June 20, 2023. View image in full screen
The North Saskatchewan River near Capilano Park in Edmonton, Alta. on Tuesday, June 20, 2023. Sarah Ryan, Global News

Much of west-central and northern Alberta has seen significant rainfall over the past week, prompting the province to issue a number of flood watches and high streamflow advisories.

Alberta Environment said a high streamflow advisory remains in effect for the tributaries of the North Saskatchewan River from Nordegg to Edmonton and the mainstem within the city.

The North Saskatchewan River level is currently at 5.2 metres and low-lying trails close at six metres, the city said in a news release sent just after 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The Alberta Environment rivers forecast said water levels are expected to peak in Edmonton sometime between Wednesday afternoon or Thursday morning.

The river could rise another two metres from where it currently is at, the province said Tuesday afternoon.

This may impact boat launches as well as the docks near Dawson Park and the Edmonton riverboat, and may approach low lying footpaths, Alberta Environment said.

The river is experiencing high water levels and increased current flow and that is expected to continue in the coming days.

This may cause some flooding in areas running along the North Saskatchewan River and other natural waterways, and make them unsafe.

The city said river valley operations are monitoring the water levels. If necessary, low-lying trails that may close include:

  • Highlands – Dawson trail
  • Capilano – Gold Bar Trail
  • Emily Murphy Park – Kinsmen Trail
  • River Loop Trail (Fort Edmonton)

Other low-lying trails may be closed on short notice, the city said.

The North Saskatchewan River near Capilano Park in Edmonton, Alta. on Tuesday, June 20, 2023. View image in full screen
The North Saskatchewan River near Capilano Park in Edmonton, Alta. on Tuesday, June 20, 2023. Sarah Ryan, Global News

The city has already had to shut down some areas because of the rain. Last week the Mill Creek Ravine trail system, north of 76 Avenue to Connors Road, was closed.

Alberta Environment said local rain the Edmonton area caused creeks like Mill Creek, Blackmud Creek, Whitemud Creek to rise. Now, bigger rivers are going up as well.

City of EdmontonAlberta EnvironmentAlberta floodingNorth Saskatchewan RiverEdmonton River ValleyAlberta FloodsAlberta FloodRiversHigh Streamflow AdvisoryAlberta riversEdmonton trailsNorth Saskatchewan River high streamflow advisory
