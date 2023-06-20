Four taken to hospital following Ste. Rose du Lac, Man. quad crash

Send this page to someone via email

An 18-year-old man is facing impaired driving charges after rolling a quad with three passengers on it.

Manitoba RCMP say an ATV with four people on it went off the road and rolled in Crane River First Nation, injuring four, around 8:30 Saturday morning.

The group, including the 18-year-old driver, a 15-year old boy and two 17-year-old girls, were taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries. Mounties say they were not wearing helmets.

The driver is charged with of impaired operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

He was released from custody and is due to appear in court on Aug. 22.