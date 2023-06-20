Menu

Canada

Four taken to hospital following Ste. Rose du Lac, Man. quad crash

By Nicole Buffie Global News
Posted June 20, 2023 4:38 pm
Paramedics carry an injured woman from the Ganraska Forest following an ATV crash in 2021.
Paramedics carry an injured woman from the Ganraska Forest following an ATV crash in 2021. Harrison Perkins/Special to Global News Peterborough
An 18-year-old man is facing impaired driving charges after rolling a quad with three passengers on it.

Manitoba RCMP say an ATV with four people on it went off the road and rolled in Crane River First Nation, injuring four, around 8:30 Saturday morning.

The group, including the 18-year-old driver, a 15-year old boy and two 17-year-old girls, were taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries. Mounties say they were not wearing helmets.

The driver is charged with of impaired operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

He was released from custody and is due to appear in court on Aug. 22.

Click to play video: 'Rise in ATV incidents among youth'
Rise in ATV incidents among youth
Manitoba RCMPATV CrashATV accidentSte Rose du Lac RCMPQuad CrashATV IncidentCrane River First Nation
