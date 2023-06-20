Worker dead after suspected fall on Tsuut’ina First Nation

Send this page to someone via email

A 43-year-old man is dead following a suspected jobsite fall just west of Calgary city limits.

EMS officials confirm a paramedic crew was called to a location on Weaselhead Road, just south of Grey Eagle Drive, on the Tsuut’ina First Nation around 8 a.m. Tuesday for reports a worker had suffered a fall.

Paramedics located a man in serious, potentially life-threatening condition and attempted to resuscitate him. The man was pronounced dead on scene.

According to the Tsuut’ina Nation Police Service, Occupational Health and Safety Alberta is investigating the incident.