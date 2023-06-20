Canadian veterans help Moncton high school graduate ride to prom in style

Send this page to someone via email

A group of Canadian veterans went above and beyond to create a truly memorable prom experience for a 17-year-old high school graduate facing numerous health challenges.

Hope Wilson, a graduate of Harrison Trimble High School in Moncton, N.B., was born with Down Syndrome and has endured numerous life-saving operations throughout her life, said her father Austin Wilson.

“Heart, lungs and kidney issues; she had to have open heart surgery at four months of age,” said Wilson, who is an active Canadian military veteran and a member of New Brunswick Veterans UN NATO of Canada.

The NATO Veterans Organization of Canada provides support for those who have served Canada on NATO missions abroad.

The New Brunswick chapter is a close-knit group of veterans that meets regularly, offering support and camaraderie to active and retired veterans and their families. Wilson and Hope’s mother, Sheree Slade, are also part of the membership.

“She asked her friends to bike her in to prom,” said Slade.

To make Hope’s prom dreams a reality, the veterans hit the road, some traveling from as far as two hours away on their motorcycles to escort Hope on her special day.

With a convoy of motorcycles leading the way, Hope was tucked into a Slingshot as the convoy of rumbling engines proudly chauffeured her to the prom venue.

“It is important to be able to support the children from our veterans and our friends because they are part of our life,” said Andre Lamontagne, president of the N.B. chapter of the UN NATO Veterans of Canada.

Hope’s family was all smiles as the convoy approached the entrance to the venue, and Slade teared up expressing her deep thanks to the Canadian comrades.

Hope’s sister Tamara Woldegebreal said seeing her younger sibling graduate and go to the prom was a gift, especially in light of her health battles. “We were hopeful it was going to come but we were not sure what it was going to look like but this is going to be an incredible memory for her.”