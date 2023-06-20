Corman Park residents stand against potential expansion of more than 100 houses

Send this page to someone via email

Nearly 40 Corman Park residents showed up to a public consultation Monday to oppose a developer’s plan to build 131 new houses in the area.

The developer said the new houses would be near Grasswood Road in the Edgemont East subdivision. The RM of Corman Park would need to go through a rezoning process to meet the qualifications for the desired expansion.

Concerned residents at the consultation said the expansion would overcrowd schools, increase traffic to unacceptable levels, and set a precedent for accepting future developments.

Some noted that the development would take away the ‘country’ aspect of living outside the city.

One resident said that infrastructure developments have not been handled properly in the past, referencing a new septic system project in the neighbourhood recently.

“It seems like there were some gaps in providing information and misinformation,” said president of Edgemont East Development Darren Hagen.

Hagen said each lot would roughly be .8 of an acre but could be adjusted.

“I’m not sure I need to adjust trust issues to be frank,” Hagen said. “Edgemont Park Estates is nearly three years old and near 100 per cent sell out and it’s a thriving community. Rest assured, each and every one of the obligations will be fulfilled.”

The few residents in favour of the development were in a small minority, most of them saying ‘proceed, but let’s get it right’.

Hagen said he hopes the development company and Corman Park administration can sit down and pull together some reports to satisfy resident concerns.