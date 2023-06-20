Menu

Politics

Brian Mulroney praises Trudeau’s leadership, omits any mention of Pierre Poilievre

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 20, 2023 12:06 pm
Click to play video: 'Justin Trudeau thanks first responders for wildfire work during N.S. visit'
Justin Trudeau thanks first responders for wildfire work during N.S. visit
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was in the Halifax area Monday to meet with first responders and residents of the Tantallon wildfires. As Megan King reports, Trudeau shared his thanks with firefighters and spoke with officials about future response efforts.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is basking in the praise of Brian Mulroney today after the former prime minister said “trash” talk against the Liberal leader will be forgotten in light of historic achievements.

The former Progressive Conservative prime minister made the comments on Monday night to delegates attending the Atlantic Economic Forum, at St. Francis Xavier University, in Antigonish, N.S.

Mulroney said during his speech that history will not be concerned with the trivia and trash or with the rumours and gossip that are heard in Parliament.

Rather, Mulroney — who was prime minister from 1984 to 1993 — said Trudeau will be remembered for handling the pandemic as well as any other world leader, and for renegotiating the North American Free Trade Agreement with former U.S. president Donald Trump.

Trending Now

Mulroney, who advised Trudeau’s cabinet during the trade talks, said Trudeau showed vision and a steady hand during negotiations and helped preserve the country’s economy.

Story continues below advertisement

The former prime minister’s speech didn’t mention Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre, and instead referred to the achievements of the federal Liberals.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 20, 2023.

Justin TrudeaupoliticsNorth American Free Trade AgreementBrian MulroneySt. Francis Xavier Universityformer prime ministerAtlantic Economic ForumBrian Mulroney Justin TrudeauBrian Mulroney Pierre Poilievre
© 2023 The Canadian Press

