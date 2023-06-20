Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

S&P/TSX composite down nearly 200 points, U.S. stock markets also fall

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 20, 2023 11:39 am
The Bay Street Financial District is shown with the Canadian flag in Toronto on Friday, August 5, 2022. View image in full screen
The Bay Street Financial District is shown with the Canadian flag in Toronto on Friday, August 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada’s main stock index was down nearly 200 points in late-morning trading as losses in the energy and base metal sectors helped lead the decline, while U.S. stock markets also tumbled lower.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 179.24 points at 19,754.97.

In New York, where markets were closed Monday for the Juneteenth federal holiday, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 315.83 points at 33,983.29. The S&P 500 index was down 34.49 points at 4,375.10, while the Nasdaq composite was down 96.17 points at 13,593.40.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.44 cents US compared with 75.72 cents US on Monday.

Trending Now

The August crude contract was down US$1.45 from Friday at US$70.48 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was down 10 cents from Friday at US$2.53 per mmBTU.

Story continues below advertisement

The August gold contract was down US$25.40 from Friday to trade for US$1,945.80 an ounce and the July copper contract was down a penny from Friday at US$3.88 a pound.

More on Money
EconomymoneystocksTSXstock marketToronto Stock Exchangetsx s&p
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content