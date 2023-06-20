Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Canada

Two kids drown days apart in northern Manitoba lakes, RCMP say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 20, 2023 11:11 am
A file photo of an RCMP vehicle.
Manitoba RCMP are investigating a pair of child drownings a few days apart at lakes in northern Manitoba.

Officers from the Island Lake detachment were called to the local nursing station on Garden Hill First Nation around 4 p.m. Thursday, where a 23-month-old boy was being treated after being found in a lake outside his home that afternoon.

The toddler was taken to Winnipeg, but died in hospital Sunday.

Police said the boy was in the care of his older siblings when the incident took place.

The second incident took place Sunday evening at St. Theresa Point First Nation, when two 10-year-old girls swam out too far and began to struggle in the water, police said.

A bystander was able to rescue one of the girls, who has since recovered, but the second girl went under the water and couldn’t be immediately found.

A First Nation safety officer with dive equipment retrieved her from the water, and she was taken to the nursing station where she was pronounced dead.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

