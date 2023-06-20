Menu

Video link
Headline link
Politics

Who will replace ex-justice Russell Brown on Canada’s top court? Process begins

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 20, 2023 11:11 am
‘Not comfortable’: Calls for more transparency after SCOC justice’s departure
Russell Brown, who's being accused of being involved in a physical altercation at an Arizona hotel in January, has now retired as a justice on the Supreme Court of Canada. Touria Izri reports on the allegations, how they triggered a complaint to the Canadian Judicial Council, and why its findings will be kept a secret.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has begun the search for a new Supreme Court of Canada justice.

Qualified candidates interested in the job, who must be functionally bilingual and demonstrate a relationship with Western or Northern Canada, will have until July 21 to apply.

A non-partisan advisory board is then expected to pick a shortlist of candidates to present to Trudeau.

Lametti says he was aware of Justice Russell Brown’s leave of absence, won’t say if he should be removed

The vacancy was created when former justice Russell Brown resigned from the top court earlier this month, ending a probe into allegations of misconduct related to an event in late January.

Brown has vigorously denied accusations that he was intoxicated and harassed a group of friends after an event at a Scottsdale, Ariz., resort hotel.

The Canadian Judicial Council ended its review when Brown stepped down, saying it no longer had jurisdiction to investigate.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

