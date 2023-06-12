Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Russell Brown, Supreme Court of Canada justice, retiring amid conduct review

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 12, 2023 2:58 pm
Click to play video: 'Lametti says he was aware of Justice Russell Brown’s leave of absence, won’t say if he should be removed'
Lametti says he was aware of Justice Russell Brown’s leave of absence, won’t say if he should be removed
WATCH - Lametti says he was aware of Justice Russell Brown's leave of absence, won't say if he should be removed – Mar 10, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Justice Russell Brown, who was facing a judicial conduct review, is retiring from the Supreme Court of Canada.

The Canadian Judicial Council said it was informed Monday by Brown of his decision to retire, effective immediately.

The Council announced on March 7 that it was reviewing a complaint into the alleged conduct of Brown, stemming from events which took place while he attended a banquet in Arizona on January 28, 2023.

Trending Now

Since Brown is now no longer a judge, the council said its jurisdiction over the complaint against him has ended under the Judges Act. Proceedings before the council that involve Brown have come to an end, it added.

More coming.

More on Canada
Russell Browncanada Russell BrownRussell Brown canadaRussell Brown newsRussell Brown resignsRussell Brown supreme courtRussell Brown supreme court canadaRussell Brown todayRussell Brown updateRussell Brown updatessupreme court canada Russell Brownsupreme court Russell Brown
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content