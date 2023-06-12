Russell Brown, Supreme Court of Canada justice, retiring amid conduct review

Send this page to someone via email

Justice Russell Brown, who was facing a judicial conduct review, is retiring from the Supreme Court of Canada.

The Canadian Judicial Council said it was informed Monday by Brown of his decision to retire, effective immediately.

The Council announced on March 7 that it was reviewing a complaint into the alleged conduct of Brown, stemming from events which took place while he attended a banquet in Arizona on January 28, 2023.

Since Brown is now no longer a judge, the council said its jurisdiction over the complaint against him has ended under the Judges Act. Proceedings before the council that involve Brown have come to an end, it added.

