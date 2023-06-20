Saskatoon morning news rewind: Tuesday, June 20

Send this page to someone via email

What is the future of brick-and-mortar stores, the CFIB on Saskatoon’s budget shortfall, Saskatoon Police Service’s hate crimes unit, and travel destinations for the LGBTQ2 community.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Tuesday, June 20, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

The future of brick and mortar stores: ADvice

Over the last year, we have seen the fall of department store chains, including Nordstrom and Bed, Bath, and Beyond.

E-commerce is changing the way of shopping as more consumers turn to buying goods and services online.

Marketing expert Ryan Townend joins Chantal Wagner to discuss how e-commerce is taking over from brick-and-mortar stores.

3:19 The future of brick and mortar stores: ADvice

CFIB urges caution as Saskatoon city council addresses budget shortfall

Saskatoon city council has a lot of work ahead as councillors try to figure out how to close a massive shortfall in its 2024 and 2025 budgets.

Story continues below advertisement

The Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) is urging council to address the shortfall without having a major impact on small business owners.

The CFIB’s Briana Solberg joins Chris Carr for her thoughts on how a significant tax hike could impact business owners and where the city should look for savings.

3:56 CFIB urges caution as city council addresses budget shortfall

Reviewing the first year of Saskatoon police’s hate crimes unit

The Saskatoon Police Services’ hate crimes unit helps with everything from investigation to data collection to public education.

Saskatoon Police Chief Troy Cooper joins Chris Carr to explain the role this service plays and the impact it has had on the community.

4:22 Reviewing the first year of Saskatoon police’s hate crimes unit

Welcoming travel destinations for the LGBTQ2 community

There are many welcoming travel destinations for the LGBTQ2 community when planning a vacation.

Story continues below advertisement

However, Jamie Milton with Uniglobe Carefree Travel says travelling the world for this group can have its complications.

Milton looks at how the community can plan for a safe travel experience in Travel Tips, along with the deal of the day for Contiki Pride.

3:49 Welcoming travel destinations for the 2SLGBTQI+ community

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Tuesday, June 20

Chris Carr has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Tuesday, June 20.