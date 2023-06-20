Menu

Canada

Manitoba city discusses options, possible memorial to honour 15 killed in bus crash

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 20, 2023 8:26 am
Flags outside Dauphin city hall fly at half mast on Friday. A western Manitoba community is grappling with how to honour the lives lost in a fiery bus crash that killed 15 seniors last week. View image in full screen
A western Manitoba community is grappling with how to honour 15 seniors killed in a fiery bus crash last week.

Dauphin city council held an in-camera meeting Monday to discuss how it should respond to the collective grief and whether there should be a public memorial or vigil.

Dauphin’s ministerial association is also set to gather Tuesday and discuss options.

A minibus was carrying the group of seniors from Dauphin and the surrounding area to a casino Thursday when it went into the path of an oncoming semi-trailer truck near the town of Carberry.

Click to play video: 'Dauphin residents continue to seek support after horrific crash'
Dauphin residents continue to seek support after horrific crash

Health officials say 10 others on the bus, including the driver, remain in hospital.

Five are in critical condition.

The names of those killed have not been officially announced.

Dauphin Mayor David Bosiak says the city is listening to families and what they need in order to heal during this difficult time.

Ernie Sirski, reeve for the Rural Municipality of Dauphin, says the trauma is ongoing and a lot of people are still trying to digest what happened.

“We are pulling together as a community and that’s the important part,” Sirski said.

“If there’s a glory to this, it’s that the community is pulling together and making sure if anybody needs any help, … we are there for them.”

Click to play video: 'Manitoba crash: Dauphin community leans on one another in wake of tragedy'
Manitoba crash: Dauphin community leans on one another in wake of tragedy
