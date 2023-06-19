Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Safety upgrades to be implemented after Penticton, B.C. child hit in crosswalk

By Taya Fast Global News
Posted June 19, 2023 10:37 pm
The city has since responded to concerns regarding the intersection of Duncan Avenue East and Columbia Street and says safety upgrades will soon be implemented in the area. View image in full screen
The city has since responded to concerns regarding the intersection of Duncan Avenue East and Columbia Street and says safety upgrades will soon be implemented in the area. Taya Fast / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The City of Penticton, B.C., will be adding safety measures to an intersection after a child was hit by a car while crossing last week.

On Monday, June 12, a 14-year-old girl was on the way to school and was nearly halfway across the crosswalk at the intersection of Duncan Avenue East and Columbia Street, when a vehicle driving up Duncan struck the child and sent her flying over the hood.

“Terrible. She was able to tell someone waiting, a different driver, our home number and he said your daughter’s been hit at the intersection need to come right away,” said the victim’s mom Nicole.

Global News is not using Nicole’s last name to protect the identity of her daughter.

“There’s a video from the corner store showing her stop near the crosswalk, look, wait for the bus to pass through, look again and push her scooter through the crosswalk.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Safety improvements to be implemented at Penticton school after student struck by vehicle'
Safety improvements to be implemented at Penticton school after student struck by vehicle

The intersection, Nicole says, has become increasingly dangerous, given an influx of new homes and development further up the hill.

She went on to say that many families have also expressed concerns over increased traffic in the area and speeding. And with Columbia Elementary School nearby, many students use the crosswalk every day.

“It has been a problem for many, many, many, many years,” said Nicole. “It’s so frustrating that it takes a tragedy for anything to be done about a school intersection.”

According to City of Penticton engineer, Jonathan Chu, at the time of the incident, there were no planned changes however the city actively monitors the area to see where additional improvements can be made.

On Friday, the city confirmed it will now be adding more safety measures to the intersection.

Story continues below advertisement

“Back in 2017 there were some traffic-calming measures done to that intersection as part of the development up at the Ridge and then we got into a monitoring phase,” said Chu.

“We do realize that speed is still an issue, especially along that Lawrence Avenue corridor so we are looking at some traffic-calming measures there as well so that’s all in addition to the new four-way stop that we will be putting in at Columbia and Duncan.”

Click to play video: 'Penticton launches pilot project for safer routes'
Penticton launches pilot project for safer routes

Meanwhile, Nicole’s daughter suffered a broken arm, severe bruising, and injuries to her leg and her left side.

Trending Now

The driver of the vehicle reportedly remained on scene and was cooperating with police at the time.

RCMP believe speed and intoxication were not a factor in the accident, and the driver was issued a ticket for failing to yield to a pedestrian.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s so maddening, that someone like my daughter can do everything right, pause, wait, look, use a crosswalk, and still someone not paying attention, distracted driving, likely unaware, not stopping at a crosswalk can hit a child,” said Nicole.

“Then my daughter gets taken away in an ambulance and she gets to drive away from the scene, unharmed.”

The city expects the safety upgrades to be in place within the next couple of months.

Click to play video: 'Kelowna crosswalk raising safety concerns following speeding cars'
Kelowna crosswalk raising safety concerns following speeding cars
pentictonsouth okanaganpenticton rcmpcity of pentictonSafety ConcernsChild Struckpedestrian accidentroad improvementsCrosswalk concernsPedestrian incident
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content