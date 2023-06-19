Hospitals in Leeds, Grenville, Ont. receive millions in provincial funding

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario government announced Monday it is investing and additional $3.4 million to support hospital operations in the across Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes district.

The funding includes a $2,726,200 investment in Brockville General Hospital and a $709,200 investment in Kemptville District Hospital.

“This welcome funding demonstrates our government’s commitment to the health and security of people living in Leeds and Grenville,” MPP for Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes, Steve Clark, said in a statement to Global News.

According to a release from the province, the funding is part of a larger $850-million investment to sustain hospital operations across Ontario. All public hospitals, regardless of size or type, will receive funding increases to maintain base operations.

“Both the Brockville General Hospital and Kemptville District Hospital are part of the lifeblood of our communities,” Nancy Peckford, Warden of the United Counties of Leeds and Grenville and Mayor of North Grenville, stated in the release.

Part of the province’s investment into Kemptville District Hospital, $347,900, will be allocated from a new one-time provincial fund — the Small and Northern Hospital Stabilization Fund. The fund contains a total of $22 million.

According to the province, it was established to help staff small and northern hospitals.