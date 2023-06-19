Early byelection tallies are rolling in. Will Liberals, Tories hold seats?

Send this page to someone via email

Results began rolling in Monday night for four federal byelections that will determine the makeup of the House of Commons, and early tallies as of 11 p.m. Eastern appear to suggest the Liberals and Conservatives could each hold onto the two seats they already have.

As pollsters predicted, some of the races appeared tighter than in past elections, which means the final results may not be known until Tuesday morning.

Global News has not declared any of the races, with Elections Canada still treating the early results as preliminary.

Here’s where the vote counts stand in each riding as of 11 p.m. Eastern:

Portage-Lisgar

People’s Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier’s appears to be trailing in his bid to rejoin the House of Commons.

Story continues below advertisement

As of Monday night, Conservative candidate and former Parliament Hill staffer Branden Leslie had a commanding lead over all challengers, earning about two-thirds of the vote in early counting.

In the last federal election, Bernier’s candidate got nearly 22 per cent of the vote in Portage-Lisgar. Prominent Conservative Candice Bergen still won with more than half the vote. She announced last fall she was stepping down after serving as interim party leader.

But all eyes were on whether the PPC could improve their 2021 showing by peeling away more votes from the Conservatives’ right-most flank.

As of Monday night, Bernier was averaging less than 20 per cent of ballots cast.

0:37 Byelection preview

Winnipeg South Centre

Ben Carr appears on track to ensure Winnipeg South Centre remains not just a Liberal-held riding, but that it also remains in the family of its most recent MP.

Story continues below advertisement

Carr would succeed his father, the late Jim Carr, who died in December at the age of 71 after a battle with cancer and kidney failure. The former minister for natural resources and, later, international trade diversification, was first elected as a member of Parliament in 2015 and re-elected in 2019.

The younger Carr is the vice-president of a consulting firm called Indigenous Strategy Alliance, and used to be a teacher, coach and principal at a Winnipeg high school, as well as a senior federal Liberal government staffer.

His lead shot up to around half the vote among a crowded field of candidates as more polls reported.

Notre-Dame-de-Grâce–Westmount

Another safe Liberal riding, Notre-Dame-de-Grâce-Westmount, appears likely to remain red with prominent Liberal insider Anna Gainey leading with roughly 50 per cent of the vote.

Story continues below advertisement

Gainey is a former party president and served as the policy adviser to two national defence and veterans’ affairs ministers.

If she wins, she will take over for former cabinet minister Marc Garneau, who announced his retirement in March.

2:23 Decision day approaching in Westmount federal byelection

Oxford

The Conservatives so far appear poised to hold on to the rural Ontario riding of Oxford in what looks to be a tight race.

Story continues below advertisement

Arpan Khanna was fending off Liberal challenger David Hilderley by a slim margin as of Monday night, with his lead rising and falling as early polls reported.

Despite being a Conservative stronghold for nearly 20 years, the byelection became contentious after Dave MacKenzie, who announced he was stepping down from the seat in December, endorsed Hilderley.

He has alleged that Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre and House Leader Andrew Scheer meddled in their local association by influencing the nomination process and taking away grassroots power.

Khanna helped Poilievre’s campaign in Ontario during the leadership campaign and ran as a candidate for Scheer in a Brampton riding in 2019.