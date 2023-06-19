Winnipeg rally calls for repeal of Safe Third Country, despite Supreme Court ruling

Dozens of people headed to Winnipeg’s Central Park on Monday, joining a rally in support of repealing a years-old agreement between Canada and the United States.

The Safe Third Country Agreement between Canada and the U.S. which came into effect in 2004, was created under the need to better manage the refugee system in each country. According to the Canadian government, the agreement makes that easier to manage by making it a requirement for refugees to request asylum in the country they first land in. That means that when someone lands in Canada, asylum cannot be requested in the U.S., and vice versa – even if the initial request is denied.

“(The agreement) takes back Canada’s commitment to refugees and makes Canada (go back) on its obligations to protect the rights of refugees,” said Abdikheir Ahmed, a member of the Immigration Matters in Canada Coalition. “The rally demands the government of Canada suspends the Safe Third Country Agreement with the United States.”

Ahmed said the agreement can put the lives of refugees in danger. He joined others and a number of speakers at the rally on June 19 with the aim of advocating for refugee rights.

Seidu Mohammed, a refugee who came to Canada in 2016, said the agreement puts refugees in danger. He noted that when he first moved to the country, he suffered from extreme frostbite and lost his fingers as a result. He added that had it not been for the agreement, he would’ve been able to find a safer, warmer place in the U.S.

The agreement allows for four exceptions for any seeking asylum: if they have a family member who meets a list of criteria such as being a Canadian citizen: if they are a minor who isn’t accompanied by a guardian or parent; if they have certain documents like a valid work permit; or if they’ve been charged or convicted of an offence that holds the death penalty in either the U.S. or another country.

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court of Canada said the legislation was constitutional. This marked the end of years of legal battles where opponents to the agreement said the U.S. isn’t safe for many refugees and that the legislation itself violates Section 7 of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms. The court, in its decision on June 16, said the agreement did not violate a person’s right to life, liberty and security of person.

“I know how being a refugee is. It’s very difficult. I’m here to share my story,” said Mohammed. “The government needs to do something about it, because refugees are also human.”

Speaking to reporters last week, Immigration Minister Sean Fraser said that Canada will continue to remain a world leader in resettling some of the world’s most vulnerable people.

“It’s important if we’re going to continue to have the ambition of being a world leader in refugee resettlement that we promote regular migration pathways and orderly management at the border,” he said.

