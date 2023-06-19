Saskatchewan Polytechnic celebrates more than 1,800 graduates in Saskatoon

Send this page to someone via email

A two-day convocation has begun for students at Saskatchewan Polytech in Saskatoon, taking place at TCU Place.

More than 1,800 students have been invited to the event, with Monday covering the schools of Hospitality and Tourism, Human Services and Community Safety, Mining, Energy and Manufacturing, and Natural Resources and Built Environment.

Tuesday will celebrate the schools of Business, Construction, Information and Communications Technology, Transportation, Health Sciences, Nursing, and Adult 12.

“I’ve been waiting for this moment for quite a while, it’s been going on over a year now,” said Saskatchewan Polytechnic 2023 graduate Tristen Hansen-Aistine.

She studied the culinary arts program.

“I would like to go full-time at the downtown Delta Hotels,” Hansen-Aistine said. “I would also like to go travelling.”

For online students, the graduation ceremony was the first-time meeting their peers face-to-face.

“It was a wild ride but we all supported each other and made it through,” said graduate Tara Bryant.

She studied the early-childhood education program.

“I was excited to meet everybody because we only ever saw each other on a computer screen and I’m excited for my kids to watch me graduate,” Bryant said.