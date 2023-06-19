Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Saskatchewan Polytechnic celebrates more than 1,800 graduates in Saskatoon

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted June 19, 2023 5:55 pm
Click to play video: '‘COVID-19 version of college’: Sask. Polytechnic celebrates students’ learning journey through pandemic at 2023 convocation'
‘COVID-19 version of college’: Sask. Polytechnic celebrates students’ learning journey through pandemic at 2023 convocation
More than 1,800 Saskatchewan Polytechnic students took the final step in their degrees and crossed the stage to collect their diplomas on Thursday. Some students like Tara Bryant and Joy Juson, both graduating from the Early Childhood Development program, met each other face to face for the first time prior to the ceremony due to distance learning brought on by the pandemic. Bryant said, "having two kids it was perfect for me, and I plan to take the summer off!"
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A two-day convocation has begun for students at Saskatchewan Polytech in Saskatoon, taking place at TCU Place.

More than 1,800 students have been invited to the event, with Monday covering the schools of Hospitality and Tourism, Human Services and Community Safety, Mining, Energy and Manufacturing, and Natural Resources and Built Environment.

Tuesday will celebrate the schools of Business, Construction, Information and Communications Technology, Transportation, Health Sciences, Nursing, and Adult 12.

“I’ve been waiting for this moment for quite a while, it’s been going on over a year now,” said Saskatchewan Polytechnic 2023 graduate Tristen Hansen-Aistine.

She studied the culinary arts program.

“I would like to go full-time at the downtown Delta Hotels,” Hansen-Aistine said. “I would also like to go travelling.”

Story continues below advertisement

For online students, the graduation ceremony was the first-time meeting their peers face-to-face.

“It was a wild ride but we all supported each other and made it through,” said graduate Tara Bryant.

She studied the early-childhood education program.

Trending Now

“I was excited to meet everybody because we only ever saw each other on a computer screen and I’m excited for my kids to watch me graduate,” Bryant said.

Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan provincial auditor says Sask. Polytechnic needs process to verify Indigenous staff'
Saskatchewan provincial auditor says Sask. Polytechnic needs process to verify Indigenous staff
Saskatchewan NewsSaskatoon NewsRegina NewsSask PolytechSaskatchewan post secondarysask polytech awardssask polytech grad
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content