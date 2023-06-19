Almost a year post-Roe, Canada must do more on ‘backsliding’ risk: report

Almost one year after the fall of Roe v. Wade, the risk of more “backsliding” of sexual and reproductive rights around the world is real — and Canada needs to do more to “scale up” its support, a parliamentary committee is urging in a new report.

The House of Commons foreign affairs committee heard from more than 20 witnesses and pored over briefs from nine individuals and organizations before issuing its report.

Its findings focused on how Canada should approach support for sexual and reproductive health and rights on a global scale, amid what some witnesses who testified as part of the probe described as an “organized movement” against women’s rights.

At the same time, the report noted some countries have seen progress including Benin, Argentina, Colombia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Mexico where abortion has become more available.

“Every woman in Canada or around the world has the freedom and the right to make decisions over their own bodies and over their own sexual and reproductive health, that includes a right to access safe and legal abortions,” Liberal MP Rachel Bendayan said during a press conference about the report on Monday. Bendayan is a member of the committee.

Witnesses told the committee that Canada’s approach and commitment have been “historic” and “unique.” But they added that investment in a “comprehensive package of sexual and reproductive health services” can not only save lives but “lessen the burden” on the health system.

NDP MP Heather MacPherson said while the overturning of Roe was the “impetus” for the study, “attacks on women’s rights are happening around the world right now.”

“We’ve also heard of legislation being brought forward in other countries, Poland comes to mind; many countries where access to sexual health is not available, access to abortion is not available.”

Following the weeks of testimony, the committee provided 14 recommendations.

Among them are calls for the government to meet its commitment to spend at least $700 million on the sexual and reproductive health and rights of women globally by the end of the 2023-24 fiscal year and increase the proportion of international assistance delivered to and through women’s rights organizations.

The report also called on the government to use its partnerships to advocate for further global investment, with the committee citing testimony that Canada has a “huge platform to stand on” and can use its leadership role in the world to prioritize these rights globally.

Adolescents should also be included in funding and programming supporting sexual and reproductive rights globally, the committee recommended.

With conflict raging in many parts of the world, the government should also push to collect more data about access to sexual health and reproductive rights in conflict zones, its report noted. One recommendation also urged opposing “coercive population control targeting Uyghur women” in reference to China’s treatment of its ethnic Uyghur population.

Members of Parliament on the committee also urged the government to release what some witnesses called its “long-promised” feminist foreign policy, saying such a document while practical would also “set a marker” for other countries.

One witness testified that the lack of such a document results in diplomats and aid workers being unaware of their responsibilities on international development, trade, immigration and diplomacy.

Bloc Quebecois MP Adreanne Larouche said such a document was important because “it seems that the government doesn’t really put into place what its international feminist policy says.” Larouche is vice-chair of the committee on the status of women and was invited to share her thoughts at the press conference by Bloc MP and committee member Stephané Bergeron.

Conservative MPs on the committee included an addendum to the report saying the discussion of women’s health and rights must be broader in scope and should recognize the context in which women “exercise their autonomy.”

The party also advised that empowering women should be done by giving them the ability to “speak about their priorities and concerns, rather than seeking to elevate the voices of some while repressing the voices of others.”

The Conservative MPs did not attend the press conference on Monday, being the only party from the committee who were absent.