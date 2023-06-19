Montreal Village businesses close terrasses, sound alarm over safety

Send this page to someone via email

At this time of year, it’s unusual to see chairs stacked up on top of tables and empty terrasses, closed for business. But some owners in Montreal’s Village say, they have no choice.

“We have a lot of homeless people around, but not only homeless, people with drug problems, mental health problems and they need help,” said Luc Généreux, owner of Le Cocktail Bar. “Right now, I don’t feel like they’re getting any, so they’re all around and for people who are not used to this, it’s very scary.”

Généreux, who’s owned his bar for the last 13 years, says there have always been issues in the area, but this year is by far the worse year yet.

He decided to close his terrasse last week.

Some neighbouring businesses have been following suit.

Bar Rocky next door closed their terrasse on Monday, and though employees agree with the decision, they say it’s disappointing.

“This is my job, there’s no more tips now,” said Michele Lachance, a bartender. “And the weather is so good, so it’s really sad.”

In a Facebook post on Monday, Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante said she is aware of the situation in the village and has a plan in place to make it safer.

Montreal police will be adding 40 more officers to the Village.

Intervention workers will be deployed in the area, as will employees from the regional health authority.

And the Ville-Marie borough is ramping up cleaning efforts.

Sam Watts, CEO of Welcome Hall Mission says there’s no easy fix to the current situation in the Village.

He says all levels of government need to come together to participate in a solution.

“Ultimately, the answer is supported-housing for people who need housing,” said Watts. “They don’t need police officers to lecture them, or social workers to take care of them and hand out bottles of water and say good luck. What they need really is a place that they can call their own and the support systems to surround them in that place so that they can stay there.”

Business owners who spoke with Global News say they hope people will get the help they need and change will come soon.

Until then, their terraces will remain closed.