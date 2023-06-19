Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Kelowna, B.C. youth offered deal on recreation and transit

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted June 19, 2023 3:59 pm
parkinson rec View image in full screen
The Parkinson Rec Centre will be hosting the event, located at 1800 Parkinson Way, in Kelowna. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Kelowna, B.C., is launching a program that will give local youth cheap access to transit and Parkinson Recreation Centre’s amenities throughout the summer.

The Rec and Ride Summer Youth Pass offers access to both local transit and Parkinson Recreation Centre services throughout July and August for youth ages 18 and younger for a cost of $20 for children up to age 12 years old and $50 for youth ages 13 to 18 years old.

Mariko Siggers, Community & Neighbourhood Services Manager, said the pass will give youth a chance to take advantage of the pass and join us at Parkinson Recreation Centre for a swim, work out or just to play casual sports in the gym, and the ride there.

Click to play video: 'BC Transit announce new rapid bus service between Victoria and West Shore'
BC Transit announce new rapid bus service between Victoria and West Shore

With the pass, youth will be able to ride anywhere within Kelowna on the bus throughout July and August. Kids under 12 already ride the bus for free.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“Partnering with BC Transit has made this an invaluable pass for youth in our community,” said Mike Kittmer, City Transit Service Coordinator. “This will allow for youth to better connect with friends, family and their favourite activities all summer long.”

The city said that passes can be purchased in person at Parkinson Recreation Centre starting June 19 and will be valid from June 30 until Sept. 4. Pass holders will need to be present at time of purchase in order to have their photo taken for the pass.

Identification is required to be shown for children aged 13 and up at time of purchase, including school ID or driver’s licence.

Adults accompanying a youth with a Rec & Ride pass will be offered a $2 drop-in fee to encourage families to participate together.

More on Canada
SwimmingBC TransitWorkoutparkinson rec centrecasual sportsRec and Ride Summer Youth passsummer activities for Kelowna youth
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content