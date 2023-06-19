‘Not the time to play games’: B.C.’s solicitor general demands to see Surrey policing report

Send this page to someone via email

B.C.’s solicitor general and Minister of Public Safety, Mike Farnworth, issued a statement Monday morning about the Surrey policing report voted on by the city’s council last week.

Farnworth said the province was promised the report from Surrey city council by noon Friday, then by the end of Friday, and although he said his staff requested it through the weekend, the province still has not seen it.

He has now given a deadline of Monday at 1 p.m. to the City of Surrey to receive the report or else, he said, he will be forced to make a decision about what is necessary without it.

“As the solicitor general, I need to review the city’s plan to ensure it meets the requirements for safe and effective policing. I have been very clear about this,” Farnworth said in the statement.

Story continues below advertisement

“I became concerned on Wednesday when I learned city staff were preparing to present a report to city council about future policing in Surrey that had not been shared with the province. Unfortunately, I also learned that city staff were directed to not provide it to my ministry officials.”

Surrey mayor Brenda Locke has called a press conference for 12:15 p.m. Monday.

2:05 Impact of Surrey policing indecision

On Friday, Locke announced council has voted to retain the RCMP in Surrey and not continue with the transition to the Surrey Police Service.

Farnworth responded by saying the province still needs to make the final decision and view the report from Surrey council to make sure the decision to keep the RCMP meets the province’s requirements.

“I asked the mayor to share the report and wait to hold a vote until we could agree on what was safest for people in Surrey, based on the requirements for adequate and effective policing,” Farnworth said in the statement.

Story continues below advertisement

“Instead, on Thursday, the city council voted on the report before the province had seen it and before I had the chance to determine if it will ensure safe and effective policing.”

4:29 Impact of Surrey policing decision

Farnworth said it is critical he receives this report.

“Now is not the time to play games,” he said. “The safety of people in Surrey is too important.”

Locke will be speaking at 12:15 p.m. Global News will live-stream that above and the story will be updated following the availability.