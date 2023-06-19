Menu

Consumer

Voila grocery delivery service expands to Alberta: Empire co.

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 19, 2023 12:27 pm
Empire CEO Michael Medline in front of the fleet of new Voila grocery delivery trucks at their new Vaughan distribution centre. Empire Company's new 250,000-square-foot distribution centre will sort and distribute groceries to the GTA for their new online grocer service Voila. Empire owns the Sobeys grocery chain. June 15, 2020 View image in full screen
Empire CEO Michael Medline in front of the fleet of new Voila grocery delivery trucks at their new Vaughan distribution centre. Empire Company's new 250,000-square-foot distribution centre will sort and distribute groceries to the GTA for their new online grocer service Voila. Empire owns the Sobeys grocery chain. June 15, 2020. Melissa Tait / The Globe and Mail
Empire Co. Ltd. says it’s launching its Voila online grocery home-delivery service in Calgary, Edmonton and the surrounding areas.

The expansion into Alberta by the company that owns Sobeys and Safeway follows the growth of its e-commerce service in Ontario and Quebec.

The grocer says it will offer nearly 20,000 products from Safeway, Sobeys, Chalo! FreshCo and more.

The products will be sold at regular in-store prices and delivered in convenient one-hour delivery windows.

Empire says Alberta customers will be able to order online on the Voila website or using its mobile app starting Monday.

It says it will provide customers in Alberta with the choice between home delivery and curbside pickup, with curbside pickup remaining available at 16 of its 141 stores in the region.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

