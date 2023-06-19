Menu

Crime

Waterloo woman charged after ramming cruisers during traffic stop: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted June 19, 2023 12:27 pm
Waterloo Regional Police
A 39-year-old woman from Waterloo is facing a number of charges.
A black GMC rammed into a couple of cruisers as the driver attempted to flee officers in Waterloo over the weekend, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

Police say officers were dispatched to Meadowvale Road shortly after midnight on Sunday morning after a potentially impaired driver was reported.

When the officers reached the area, they found the vehicle driving down Meadowvale Road and pulled it over.

They say the officers were ready to arrest the driver of the GMC, when it was driven into a stationary, fully-marked cruiser. The driver then backed it up into a second stationary, fully-marked cruiser.

Police said the driver was then taken into custody without further incident.

A 39-year-old woman from Waterloo is facing a number of charges including failure or refusal to comply with a demand, dangerous driving, fleeing from police, resisting arrest, assaulting a peace officer, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, and operating a motor vehicle without insurance.

Story continues below advertisement

 

