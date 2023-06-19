Saskatoon morning news rewind: Monday, June 19

Send this page to someone via email

Hope’s Home opening in Saskatoon, Agricultural Producers Association of Saskatchewan looking for a carbon tax exemption and vocal coach Sonia Reid.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Monday, June 19, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Medically inclusive child-care centre opening in Saskatoon

Hope’s Home, a medically inclusive child care centre, is opening in Saskatoon.

It would be the first of its kind for the city and is supported by a donation from the Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital Foundation.

CEO and founder Jacqueline Tisher and senior manager of early learning and child care Lisa Wyatt explain the concept of Hope’s Home and what it means to be medically inclusive.

4:00 Medically inclusive childcare centre opening in Saskatoon

APAS calls on Senate to pass carbon tax exemption bill

Farmers across Western Canada are urging Ottawa to give them a break on the cost of fuels they rely on to dry grain and heat their barns.

Story continues below advertisement

Bill C-234 would give farmers an exemption from the carbon tax on fuels like natural gas and propane.

Agricultural Producers Association of Saskatchewan president Ian Boxall explains why farmers are looking for the exemption and their call for the Senate to pass

the bill before the end of June.

4:22 APAS calls on Senate to pass carbon tax exemption bill

Vocal technique instruction from vocal coach Sonia Reid

Vocal coach Sonia Reid has been singing for more than 30 years, including performances at the Saskatchewan Jazz Festival.

She has also been training students at her studio, teaching them how to build freedom, strength and confidence in their sound.

Reid gives Chantal Wagner instruction in vocal techniques and shares details about upcoming events, including a boot camp for teens and pre-teens.

Story continues below advertisement

4:16 Vocal technique instruction from vocal coach Sonia Reid

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Monday, June 19

Back to sunshine, but windy — Chantal Wagner has what you need to know in your Monday, June 19, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.