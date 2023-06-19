Menu

Saskatoon morning news rewind: Monday, June 19

By David Giles Global News
Posted June 19, 2023 11:12 am
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon’s top headlines: Monday, June 19'
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Monday, June 19
WATCH: Chris Carr with Saskatoon’s top headlines for Monday, June 19.
Hope’s Home opening in Saskatoon, Agricultural Producers Association of Saskatchewan looking for a carbon tax exemption and vocal coach Sonia Reid.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Monday, June 19, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Medically inclusive child-care centre opening in Saskatoon

Hope’s Home, a medically inclusive child care centre, is opening in Saskatoon.

It would be the first of its kind for the city and is supported by a donation from the Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital Foundation.

CEO and founder Jacqueline Tisher and senior manager of early learning and child care Lisa Wyatt explain the concept of Hope’s Home and what it means to be medically inclusive.

Click to play video: 'Medically inclusive childcare centre opening in Saskatoon'
Medically inclusive childcare centre opening in Saskatoon

APAS calls on Senate to pass carbon tax exemption bill

Farmers across Western Canada are urging Ottawa to give them a break on the cost of fuels they rely on to dry grain and heat their barns.

Bill C-234 would give farmers an exemption from the carbon tax on fuels like natural gas and propane.

Agricultural Producers Association of Saskatchewan president Ian Boxall explains why farmers are looking for the exemption and their call for the Senate to pass

the bill before the end of June.

Click to play video: 'APAS calls on Senate to pass carbon tax exemption bill'
APAS calls on Senate to pass carbon tax exemption bill

Vocal technique instruction from vocal coach Sonia Reid

Trending Now

Vocal coach Sonia Reid has been singing for more than 30 years, including performances at the Saskatchewan Jazz Festival.

She has also been training students at her studio, teaching them how to build freedom, strength and confidence in their sound.

Reid gives Chantal Wagner instruction in vocal techniques and shares details about upcoming events, including a boot camp for teens and pre-teens.

Click to play video: 'Vocal technique instruction from vocal coach Sonia Reid'
Vocal technique instruction from vocal coach Sonia Reid

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Monday, June 19

Back to sunshine, but windy — Chantal Wagner has what you need to know in your Monday, June 19, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Monday, June 19'
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Monday, June 19
Carbon TaxChildcareGlobal News Morning SaskatoonAPASAgricultural Producers Association of SaskatchewanHope's HomeVocal CoachSonia Reid
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

