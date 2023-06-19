Second-degree murder charge laid in Muskoday First Nation death: Sask. RCMP

See more sharing options

A 24-year-old man is facing a second-degree murder charge after a 27-year-old man was found dead at Muskoday First Nation on Saturday.

Prince Albert RCMP said they found Wade Dreaver dead at a home on Muskoday First Nation over the weekend.

Police said they determined that a fight broke out between two people that resulted in injuries.

Officers arrested Chance Smith and charged him with second-degree murder.

Smith appears in court Monday morning.