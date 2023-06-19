Menu

Crime

Second-degree murder charge laid in Muskoday First Nation death: Sask. RCMP

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted June 19, 2023 10:00 am
A 24-year-old man is facing second degree murder charges after a man was found dead over the weekend. View image in full screen
A 24-year-old man is facing second degree murder charges after a man was found dead over the weekend. Files / Global News
A 24-year-old man is facing a second-degree murder charge after a 27-year-old man was found dead at Muskoday First Nation on Saturday.

Prince Albert RCMP said they found Wade Dreaver dead at a home on Muskoday First Nation over the weekend.

Police said they determined that a fight broke out between two people that resulted in injuries.

Trending Now

Officers arrested Chance Smith and charged him with second-degree murder.

Smith appears in court Monday morning.

