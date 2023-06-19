Hundreds without power after vehicle strikes hydro poll in south London, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Hundreds of London Hydro customers in the south end woke up Monday morning without power.

Nancy Hutton, director of communications with London Hydro, told Global News that the outage was caused by a vehicle striking a hydro pole near the intersection of Commissioners Road East and Kingsford Crescent.

Police confirmed in a post on Twitter that the collision resulted in minor injuries.

The westbound lanes of Commissioners Road East are closed between the east and west leg of Kingsford Crescent, police said.

While some residents are no longer in the dark, London Hydro officials estimate power will be fully restored by 11:30 a.m.

View image in full screen London Hydro is reporting power outages around the south end on Monday morning. London Hydro

The investigation is ongoing.