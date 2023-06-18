‘June-uary’: Snow falls on Okanagan Connector Sunday morning

Send this page to someone via email

It might be hard to believe, given that we’re just a few days away from the official start of summer, but a mix of snow and rain fell on the Okanagan Connector overnight, proving just how unpredictable weather in the Okanagan can be.

DriveBC’s webcams show the snow beginning to fall on the connector from Merritt to Kelowna, just after midnight, but by 7 this morning, it was already starting to melt away.

This comes after Environment Canada issued a potential snowfall warning for the connector and the Coquihalla.

This isn’t the first time the Okanagan has seen snow in June. Almost at this exact time of year in 2018, snow fell on the highway.

Coquihalla highway snow

The special weather statement was issued on Saturday for the Coquihalla from Hope to Merritt, Merritt to Kamloops, the Okanagan Connector from Merritt to Kelowna, and Highway 3 from Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass.

“Precipitation will become more steady on Monday morning and continue through Tuesday morning,” read the statement.

“The Okanagan Connector will experience wet snow, while the other passes may have a mixture of wet snow and rain, resulting in slippery road surfaces.”

Environment Canada is advising travellers to exercise caution, as the weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.

The snowy conditions are expected to continue until Tuesday.