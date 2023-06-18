Menu

Crime

Surrey, B.C. chase ends with crash, suspect vehicle drove in oncoming traffic

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted June 18, 2023 9:46 pm
Click to play video: 'IIO looking into serious multi-vehicle crash in Surrey'
IIO looking into serious multi-vehicle crash in Surrey
A surrey intersection was the scene of a dramatic multi- vehicle crash early Sunday morning, a collision now being investigated by the police watchdog agency. As Kamil Karamali reports from surrey, video obtained by Global News shows that that collision may have happened after police were pursuing a suspect vehicle.
A dangerous police chase was caught on a dash camera Sunday morning in Surrey, B.C.

In the videos, a car can be seen speeding down 100 Avenue around 8 a.m. in the wrong direction.

Winston Woo, owner of the car and the dash camera that capture the footage, said he was shocked to see a police chase firsthand.

“I saw the suspect vehicle drive over the curb and drive on the opposite lane towards oncoming traffic westbound on 100th and what I did was pullover and after that, I saw that two RCMP (cars) chasing that vehicle,” he told Global News.

In one of the videos, the suspect car narrowly misses an oncoming van, with an RCMP cruiser in hot pursuit, also driving on the wrong side of the road.

Woo kept driving his vehicle in the same direction as the chase and quickly arrived at the intersection where the three-car crash occurred.

“When I got to the intersection of 100 and 140, I saw that there was an accident and one of the officers with (had) his gun drawn. He was trying to look for the suspect,” Woo said.

Surrey RCMP confirmed the incident in an email but has not given many details.

“RCMP responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 14500 block of 100 Ave,” said Staff Sgt. Duane Honeyman.

“Upon arrival, the vehicle fled from the area and shortly thereafter there was a multi-vehicle collision at the intersection of 100 Avenue and 140 Street.

“From what I am aware at the moment one, maybe two persons have been transported to local area hospital for medical treatment.”

Surrey RCMP did not say if the suspect driver was arrested and who was injured in the crash.

Pictures from the crash scene depict a high-speed collision with significant damage to all three vehicles’ front ends.

It appears that the suspect vehicle collided with the two other vehicles while driving on the wrong side of the road.

B.C.’s police watchdog said it is investigating the incident.

Global News has reached out to Surrey RCMP for more information.

