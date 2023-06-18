Four generations reunite to golf on Father’s Day in Saskatoon

A Saskatoon family reunited on Father’s Day to fulfil a long-awaited dream in which all four generations gathered for a day of golfing.

The Lee family tee’d off at the Holiday Park Golf course in Saskatoon not only to compete but to see their wish turn into a reality.

“We talked about this actually, when they were visiting me in Ontario and … we talked about someday we want to have a foursome and now that’s come to pass,” said Robert Lee.

“As a father in his 80s, make use of every day you got … it’s your family and (be) sure to spend a lot of time with them.”

Robert was born and raised in Saskatoon but moved away at the age of 18 to join the military and became a pilot. Lee now lives in Brighton, Ont., but decided to take a road trip to visit his family with his wife by his side.

“We’ve been on the road since last month,” he said. “It’s been a long journey for us, we’re having a great time but it’s coming to an end now.”

There was no better way to end his road trip with a memorable milestone with his son, Jim, his grandson and great-grandson.

Jim has golfed a lot with his dad over the years but it’s his first time golfing with his grandson.

“It is quite unique, especially this day and age, with travel and families being spread out,” he said. “There is a lot of people that their fathers aren’t around … but they’re with you.

“And I would say take advantage of any time you can. It’s one day out of the year and if everybody can get together on that day, it’d be awesome.”

Kevin Lee wouldn’t have spent Father’s Day any other way. He said golfing is a great hobby they all share and is an opportunity for all four to bond together.

“It’s absolutely phenomenal to have grandpa out and joining us,” he said. “It’s just a really great day (with) fantastic weather to get out and to share this moment together.”

Kevin’s son Jagger said golfing with his dad, his grandpa and great-grandpa was a memorable experience.

“It’s really special because I don’t get to spend a lot of time with them regularly,” he said. “It’s a really special time because it’s Father’s Day.”

Being the youngest out of the bunch, Jagger shares a piece of advice for all younger generations to take away from this experience.

“(Be) nice to your parents and don’t take advantage of them,” said Jagger, who is 11 years old. “You should try and hang out with them as much as you can because you might (not) know what (can) happen.”