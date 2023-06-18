Adra Tunnel along Kettle Valley Rail Trail close to reopening: RDOS

Send this page to someone via email

For the first time in the past 30 years, the Adra Tunnel is close to reopening.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) is backing efforts to reopen the historic Adra Tunnel along the Kettle Valley Rail (KVR) Trail.

The tunnel near Naramata is 109 years old and is the longest tunnel on the KVR and has been closed since the early 1990s due to unstable conditions. Further, deliberately-set fires in the tunnel in 2010 and 2012 destroyed the remaining timber supports, further deteriorating tunnel stability.

The RDOS is supporting a community group known as ‘Woodwackers 2.0’ which initiated the project.

The group is an informal community network of local businesses and individuals who are working with the regional district, Recreation Sites and Trails BC as well as several local contractors to bring together funds, resources and expertise to safely reopen the tunnel.

The group shares the RDOS’ vision for the KVR trail to become a prime heritage and recreation site, in turn bringing in more tourists to the trail.

“This project is ignited by a strong sense of community passion, generosity, and purpose from the Woodwackers 2.0 and their supporters to make what has been a seemingly impossible task become possible,” said Adrienne Fedrigo, Electoral Area “E” director.

In 2022, the regional district eyed the possibility of reopening the tunnel, but still needed to undertake a study and determine the feasibility of opening the 487-metre tunnel.

Now with approval from the province, the phased project has moved on to physical rock bolting and shotcrete work to stabilize the structure.

So far, 200 cubic metres of rock and debris have been cleared from the tunnel over the course of thousands of hours of volunteer work.

Over $300,000 in private donations have been directed to assess and prepare the tunnel for the next phase of engineering work.

The RDOS is overseeing the efforts and helping to facilitate the next steps, which include securing final approval from the province for the opening and ongoing operation of the Adra Tunnel.

“The Adra Tunnel has been closed to the public for more than 40 years. Now, after months of exploratory work, fully funded and initiated by private donations and overseen by the Regional District, the full potential of the KVR may once again become a reality,” said Mark Pendergraft, RDOS Chair.

The RDOS hopes that the reopening of the tunnel will position the site to become a destination of its own like others in the region, including Myra Canyon.

More information on the project and where to donate can be found on the Adra Tunnel’s website.