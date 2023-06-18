Three people injured in separate stabbings in Winnipeg Saturday

Send this page to someone via email

Three people were stabbed in Winnipeg in separate incidents over the weekend, according to police.

On Saturday, June 17 just before 6 a.m., police responded to a stabbing in the 300 block of William Avenue. The victim was robbed of his bike, stabbed and assaulted, according to a press release. He was taken to hospital in stable condition.

Later that day, police say a delivery driver was confronted and stabbed in the 800 block of Redwood Avenue around 9:25 p.m. The victim received emergency first aid from attending officers. The suspects fled the scene.

Winnipeg Police Const. Jason Michalyshen told 680 CJOB information gathered thus far in the investigation suggests the suspect was trying to steal the vehicle the victim was driving.

About two hours after the second stabbing report, police went to the area of Stadacona Street and Tweed Avenue where they say someone had been approached by armed individuals and assaulted. Officers gave the victim emergency care. The assailants fled the scene.

The Major Crimes Unit is investigating all three incidents.