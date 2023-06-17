Environment Canada issues warning for potential snowfall on Interior highways

Send this page to someone via email

It may seem a bit odd given the hot temperatures across the region, but Environment Canada has issued a warning about potential snowfall on the Coquihalla and other Interior highways.

The special weather statement was issued on Saturday for the Coquihalla from Hope to Merritt, Merritt to Kamloops, the Okanagan Connector from Merritt to Kelowna, and Highway 3 from Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass.

The snowy weather is expected to occur Sunday to Tuesday.

“Wet snow or a mixture of rain and snow over the passes will create slippery conditions,” reads the statement.

“Cold trough of low pressure will move over southwestern B.C., overnight, bringing precipitation and lowering snow levels. The snow level will lower to approximately 1400 meters on Sunday morning and persist until Tuesday morning.”

2:06 Highway 97 re-opens to single alternating traffic after second landslide in less than a month

On Sunday, scattered flurries are expected over the Pennask summit along the Connector, while there is a possibility of a mix of wet flurries and rain showers near the Coquihalla Summit, Allision Pass and Helmer Lake Summit.

Story continues below advertisement

“Precipitation will become more steady on Monday morning and continue through Tuesday morning,” read the statement. The Okanagan Connector will experience wet snow, while the other passes may have a mixture of wet snow and rain, resulting in slippery road surfaces.”

Environment Canada is advising travelers to exercise caution, as weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.