Child dies following collision in City of Kawartha Lakes: OPP

OPP say a child is dead following a collision in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Saturday morning.

Police say around 11:35 a.m., officers and EMS responded to a single vehicle collision involving a child in the village of Oakwood, approximately 12 kilometres west of Lindsay.

The child was taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead a short time later, OPP said.

No other details have been provided.

The roadway is closed at the intersection of Bruce Street and Eldon Road, just south of Hwy. 7.

#CKLOPP are on scene of a serious collision in Oakwood. Please avoid the area of Bruce Street while an investigation is underway. ^jk pic.twitter.com/wQTOYFIl5N — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) June 17, 2023

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

More to come.