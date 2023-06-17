Menu

Child dies following collision in City of Kawartha Lakes: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 17, 2023 5:57 pm
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say a child die following a collision in the village of Oakwood on June 17, 2023. View image in full screen
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say a child die following a collision in the village of Oakwood on June 17, 2023. Global News
OPP say a child is dead following a collision in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Saturday morning.

Police say around 11:35 a.m., officers and EMS responded to a single vehicle collision involving a child in the village of Oakwood, approximately 12 kilometres west of Lindsay.

The child was taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead a short time later, OPP said.

No other details have been provided.

The roadway is closed at the intersection of Bruce Street and Eldon Road, just south of Hwy. 7.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

Trending Now

More to come.

