Child dies following collision in City of Kawartha Lakes: OPP

OPP say a child is dead following a collision in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Saturday morning.
Police say around 11:35 a.m., officers and EMS responded to a single vehicle collision involving a child in the village of Oakwood, approximately 12 kilometres west of Lindsay.
The child was taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead a short time later, OPP said.
No other details have been provided.
The roadway is closed at the intersection of Bruce Street and Eldon Road, just south of Hwy. 7.
The cause of the collision remains under investigation.
More to come.
