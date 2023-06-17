Vancouver names June 17 as Beautification Day to combat vandalism

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Vancouver is leading community efforts to combat acts of vandalism in a number of neighbourhoods.

June 17 has been proclaimed Vancouver Beautification Day by the city in an effort to bring communities together to “help remove acts of vandalism on public and private property.”

“This will be a wonderful opportunity for all Vancouverites to come together and make a tangible difference in our city,” Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim said.

“By working collaboratively, we can showcase the true spirit of community and create a more vibrant and inviting place for everyone.”

The city initiative invites residents and businesses to partake. Organizations that have partnered up with Vancouver include the Mount Pleasant BIA, Strathcona BIA, Collingwood BIA, East Village BIA, South Vancouver Community Policing Centre and Collingwood Community Policing Centre.

“During the pandemic, we saw a lot more of tagging and vandalism in all sorts of neighbourhoods,” said Vancouver city councillor Mike Klassen.“(Saturday) is a day for us to bring out about 100 volunteers, fan out into different areas in the city and just knock done some of these tags, and really, make Vancouver beautiful again.

“We know it reduces crime and makes seniors feel more at home in their communities.”

Large clean-ups targeting graffiti and garbage will be happening throughout Saturday around Vancouver.