Canada

Vancouver names June 17 as Beautification Day to combat vandalism

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted June 17, 2023 5:04 pm
Click to play video: 'First annual Chinatown clean up since revitalization funding announcements'
First annual Chinatown clean up since revitalization funding announcements
After largely being ignored by all three levels of government during the COVID-19 pandemic, Vancouver's Chinatown has received millions in revitalization funding in recent months and as Kristen Robinson reports, the renewed hope for the future was evident during the historic neighbourhood's annual clean-up.
The City of Vancouver is leading community efforts to combat acts of vandalism in a number of neighbourhoods.

June 17 has been proclaimed Vancouver Beautification Day by the city in an effort to bring communities together to “help remove acts of vandalism on public and private property.”

“This will be a wonderful opportunity for all Vancouverites to come together and make a tangible difference in our city,” Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim said.

“By working collaboratively, we can showcase the true spirit of community and create a more vibrant and inviting place for everyone.”

Click to play video: 'Decision on controversial Chinatown development likely delayed again'
Decision on controversial Chinatown development likely delayed again

The city initiative invites residents and businesses to partake. Organizations that have partnered up with Vancouver include the Mount Pleasant BIA, Strathcona BIA, Collingwood BIA, East Village BIA, South Vancouver Community Policing Centre and Collingwood Community Policing Centre.

“During the pandemic, we saw a lot more of tagging and vandalism in all sorts of neighbourhoods,” said Vancouver city councillor Mike Klassen.“(Saturday) is a day for us to bring out about 100 volunteers, fan out into different areas in the city and just knock done some of these tags, and really, make Vancouver beautiful again.

“We know it reduces crime and makes seniors feel more at home in their communities.”

Large clean-ups targeting graffiti and garbage will be happening throughout Saturday around Vancouver.

More on BC
