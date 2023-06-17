Sitansisk First Nation hosts annual powwow with hundreds in attendance

Send this page to someone via email

Sitansisk First Nation has kicked off its annual powwow with hundreds in attendance.

For elder Maggie Paul, it is about connection and healing across the different generations. She shared a prayer and opening remarks.

“The young are with us, and the old is with us, and in between. They’re here. I feel so humbled,” she said.

Chief Allan Polchies said the popularity of the powwow continues to grow and they are now using all one and half acres of land on the city’s north side, but the powwow is a tradition he is grateful for.

Story continues below advertisement

“Along the Wolastoq river, we’re trying to come together to honour the children, honour the elders, and of course to understand and show that our culture is still alive and well,” he said.

A drumming group, called Show Time Drummers from South Dakota were performing. The group was joined by local drummers from Sitansisk known as the Muskrat Singers.

Many people young and old were dressed in traditional regalia and ribbon skirts.

“It is important to show that no matter what, don’t let anybody tell you that you cannot be but yourself and that this is a safe space,” said Polchies.

The powwow continues until June 18.